Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.50.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.46%.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

