First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells $105,075.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $42.20. 12,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,478. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.96.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on FIBK. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

