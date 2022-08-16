First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARZ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.79. 5,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,986. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

