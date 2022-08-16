First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CARZ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.79. 5,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,986. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.