Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $2.69

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Flow has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $102.29 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00011247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,390,757,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

