ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FORG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88.

Insider Activity

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. ForgeRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.