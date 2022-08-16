Forward Air Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Forward Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

FWRD stock opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $1,234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Forward Air by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 61.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

