Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $27.71 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.3% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of COST traded up $6.84 on Tuesday, hitting $552.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

