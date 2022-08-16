Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 27,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Franklin Wireless Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Wireless

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Wireless by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Wireless by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). It offers M2M and IoT solutions that include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

