Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
FRLN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 48,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,760. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
