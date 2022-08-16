Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

FRLN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 48,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,760. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syncona Portfolio Ltd raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 645.7% during the first quarter. Syncona Portfolio Ltd now owns 21,997,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047,620 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 120,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

