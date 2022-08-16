Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in July

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Freshii Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FRHHF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Freshii has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freshii from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

Featured Stories

