Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in July

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.
Freshii Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FRHHF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Freshii has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freshii from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.
About Freshii
Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshii (FRHHF)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.