Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Galecto from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

GLTO remained flat at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 42,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Galecto has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Galecto by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galecto by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

