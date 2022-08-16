Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 112,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Galway Metals

In other news, Director Michael William Sutton bought 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,912,673 shares in the company, valued at C$765,069.20.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

