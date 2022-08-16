Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 112,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Galway Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.26.
Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Galway Metals
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.
See Also
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.