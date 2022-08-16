Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWMGet Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 112,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael William Sutton bought 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,912,673 shares in the company, valued at C$765,069.20.

About Galway Metals

(Get Rating)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.