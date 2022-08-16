GamerCoin (GHX) Market Cap Achieves $10.60 Million

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $309,163.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00036930 BTC.
About GamerCoin
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 448,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
GamerCoin Coin Trading
