General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lifted by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after buying an additional 92,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $242.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,111. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

