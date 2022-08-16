Genuine Parts Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.895 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.2 %

GPC opened at $158.48 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $159.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

