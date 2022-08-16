Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 700,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,584,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Gerdau Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

About Gerdau

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Gerdau by 13.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,243,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 901,171 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $703,000.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

