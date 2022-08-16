Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 700,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,584,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Gerdau Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Gerdau Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gerdau (GGB)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.