GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) PT Set at €46.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on GFT Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

GFT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GFT opened at €41.25 ($42.09) on Friday. GFT Technologies has a 12 month low of €25.80 ($26.33) and a 12 month high of €49.00 ($50.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 32.31.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

