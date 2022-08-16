Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,600 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 399,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

GILT opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $411.55 million, a PE ratio of 727.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 93.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 339,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 36.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.