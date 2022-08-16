Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,600 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 399,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 1.0 %
GILT opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $411.55 million, a PE ratio of 727.73 and a beta of 0.42.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.23%.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
