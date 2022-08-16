Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 319,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,855. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

