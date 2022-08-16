Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Head to Head Contrast

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aziyo Biologics and Ginkgo Bioworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aziyo Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ginkgo Bioworks 1 1 5 0 2.57

Aziyo Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus target price of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 104.63%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Aziyo Biologics has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aziyo Biologics -75.15% -375.04% -56.03% Ginkgo Bioworks N/A -15.64% -9.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and Ginkgo Bioworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aziyo Biologics $47.39 million 2.10 -$24.83 million ($2.92) -2.52 Ginkgo Bioworks $313.84 million 19.76 -$1.83 billion N/A N/A

Aziyo Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Aziyo Biologics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device. The company also provides cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. In addition, it offers Fiber VBM, ViBone, and OsteGro V that are human tissue-derived bone allografts designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. It sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

