Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter.

Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Performance

EBIZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

