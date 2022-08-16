Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Short Interest Down 18.6% in July

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWEB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286. Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

