Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Update

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Gogo Price Performance
Shares of Gogo stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 369,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,360. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.08. Gogo has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.26 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gogo by 74.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gogo (GOGO)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.