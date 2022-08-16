GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One GoHelpFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $5,826.88 and approximately $3,053.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00037376 BTC.
GoHelpFund Profile
GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com.
GoHelpFund Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.