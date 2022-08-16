Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market cap of $228.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $235,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

