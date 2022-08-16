Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Grasim Industries Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.
About Grasim Industries
Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grasim Industries (GRSXY)
