Graviton Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036974 BTC.
Graviton Profile
Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.
Buying and Selling Graviton
