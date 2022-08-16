GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GSE Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 383,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.84% of GSE Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
GVP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 119,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,080. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.35.
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
