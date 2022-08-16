GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GSK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,304,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. GSK has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 494,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

