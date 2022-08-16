Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Gulden (NLG) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Gulden has a market cap of $1.61 million and $13.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00256793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.