GWA Group Limited (GWA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 on September 5th

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GWA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
GWA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About GWA Group
