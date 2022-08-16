Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hallador Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 111.7% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.