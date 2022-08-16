Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. 84,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

