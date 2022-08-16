Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Insider Buys A$44,189.82 in Stock

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard purchased 149,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,189.82 ($30,901.97).
Hancock & Gore Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 21.49 and a current ratio of 27.14.
Hancock & Gore Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock & Gore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock & Gore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.