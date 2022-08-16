Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,610,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 15,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.6 %
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.