Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,610,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 15,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

HMY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. 2,182,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

