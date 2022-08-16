Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HMY opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.