Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Short Interest Update

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Harsco Stock Performance
Shares of HSC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 616,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,189. The company has a market cap of $520.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
