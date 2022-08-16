Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 38,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $935.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.89.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $222.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
