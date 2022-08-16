Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Hawkins Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 38,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $935.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $222.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

About Hawkins

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.