Head to Head Comparison: Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) & Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) and Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Yumanity Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics $4.10 million 0.58 -$74.89 million ($21.69) -0.02 Yumanity Therapeutics $8.04 million 2.21 -$39.50 million ($3.66) -0.45

Yumanity Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Agile Therapeutics. Yumanity Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Yumanity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics -958.70% -1,016.70% -185.65% Yumanity Therapeutics -760.15% -204.20% -85.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Agile Therapeutics and Yumanity Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 24,756.60%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Yumanity Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yumanity Therapeutics beats Agile Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration. Its lead program is YTX-7739, a novel small molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and related disorders of a-synuclein. The company is also developing YTX-9184, which is in preclinical studies to treat neurological disorders. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.