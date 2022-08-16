Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 8,800,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 690,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,725. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,241 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 355,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

