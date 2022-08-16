Hedges Asset Management LLC Invests $321,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

T stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 587,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,156,984. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

