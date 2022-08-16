Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 506,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 1,950,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,353. The firm has a market cap of $599.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.93. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.