Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Up 6.6% in July

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

HTGC remained flat at $15.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,272.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,938,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 396,491 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 187,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

