Hermez Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $893,534.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $18.07 million and $893,534.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00016061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

