Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. 476,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,561. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

