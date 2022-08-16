HEX (HEX) Hits Market Cap of $10.32 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One HEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $10.32 billion and $24.34 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEX has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00485738 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.50 or 0.01879156 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001874 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004607 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00248082 BTC.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official website is hex.win. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
