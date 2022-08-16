High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire Purchases 15,000 Shares

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 272,518 shares in the company, valued at C$408,777.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE HWO traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 37,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.65. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$2.00. The company has a market cap of C$71.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.45.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

