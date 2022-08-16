High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire Purchases 15,000 Shares

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 272,518 shares in the company, valued at C$408,777.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance
TSE HWO traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 37,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.65. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$2.00. The company has a market cap of C$71.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.45.
About High Arctic Energy Services
Featured Articles
