Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $14.26 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,258,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. 68,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,069. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

