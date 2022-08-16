Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $161.31 Million in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,592,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,314,000. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF makes up 12.3% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 96.68% of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SIXA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95.

