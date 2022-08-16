Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 29,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADX remained flat at $17.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,918. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Articles

